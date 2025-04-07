Alleged N19.4bn contract fraud: BPP Director testifies against ex-Aviation Minister

Isaiah Yesufu, a Director of Certification, Compliance and Monitoring at the Bureau of Public Procurement, on Monday testified against former Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission charged Sirika and his brother, Ahmad and two companies with abuse of office and contract fraud.

The contract was for the construction of the terminal building at Katsina Airport.

Yesufu, who is a prosecution witness, said this in his evidence at the trial of the former minister that the BPP was not aware of the split in contract.

They are being prosecuted on a 10-count charge before Justice Suleiman Belgore, bordering on abuse of office, criminal breach of trust, and use of position for gratification.

The anti-graft commission alleged that the former minister awarded various contracts to his younger brother to the tune of about N19.4 billion.

The EFCC alleged that Sirika did confer an unfair advantage upon Enginos Nigeria Limited whose alter ego is his biological brother, Ahmad, by using his position to influence the award of a contract for the construction of a terminal building at Katsina Airport to tune of N1, 345,586,500.

It further alleged that the former minister used his position to influence the award of a contract for the establishment of Fire Truck Maintenance and Refurbishment Centre at Katsina Airport for the sum of N3, 811,497,685.

It also, among others, alleged that Ahmad and Enginos Nigeria Limited had possession of the aggregate sum of N2,337,840,674.16 which they knew indirectly represented the proceeds of criminal conduct of the former minister.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against them.

Testifying, Yesufu told the court that a bidder for any contract must submit an affidavit stating that the company does not have any relationship with the procuring entity.

“If there is a relationship this shall amount to a conflict of interest and should be disclosed.

“The affected officer of either the procuring entity or the BPP will recuse himself from participating in the process (of award of contract),” Yesufu told the court.

He said that in the case of the award of a contract for the construction of a terminal building for the Katsina airport, the Ministry of Aviation sought approval to adopt a restricted tendering method due to time constraints.

He added that approval was granted in favour of five companies, including Enginos Nigeria Limited.

Yesufu further told the court that after the approval was granted, the ministry completed the procurement process and awarded two contracts:

One of the contracts was in favour of Enginos, and the second was in favour of Al-Buraq according to him.

“The Bureau was not aware how a single contract, titled, “Construction of Katsina airport terminal building and Apron was eventually awarded as two separate contracts.”

“I became aware of the split of the contract when I was invited by EFCC, where I made the statement,” he said.

The witness told the court that Enginos Nigeria Limited was awarded the contract to construct the Katsina airport terminal building at a cost of N1 345 586 500.

At this point, the prosecution counsel, Rotimi Jacobs (SAN), prayed for an adjournment to enable him to sort out some documents, to which the other parties did not object.

Justice Belgore subsequently adjourned until April 8 to continue PW3’s evidence.

