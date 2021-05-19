The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has summoned three members of the National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party over allegation of the mismanagement of N10 billion of the party’s fund.

The invitation was contained in a letter by the anti-graft agency to the National Chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus, dated May 17, 2021 and signed by its Head of Operations at the Headquarters in Abuja, Michael Wefkas.

Those invited for questioning from Wednesday (today) are the National Auditor, National Organising Secretary and Director of Finance.

The letter said: “The commission is investigating an alleged case of criminal conspiracy, abuse of office, diversion of funds and fraud in which the need to obtain certain clarifications from your party has become imperative.

“In view of the above, you are requested to kindly release the under-listed officers of your party to attend an interview with the undersigned on the below scheduled dates at the Economic Governance Section 2, EFCC Headquarters 2nd floor, flat 301 and 302 Institution and Research District, Jabi, Abuja by 1000 hours.”

While the National Auditor is to appear on Wednesday, the National Organising Secretary is scheduled for questioning on Thursday and the Director of Finance on Friday.

The letter added: “The officers should come along with relevant documents on the sale of forms into the party’s elective positions from January 2017 to date.”

The investigation followed a petition by a member of the party, Kazeem Afegbua, who accused the NWC of mismanaging N10 billion generated from the sale of forms and other sources of income.