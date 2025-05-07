Alleged N109bn fraud: EFCC failed to tender some statements I made, ex-AGF tells court

A former Accountant-General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris, on Wednesday told an Abuja High Court that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission failed to tender all the statements he made in their office.

Idris in his evidence in the trial-within-trial ordered by the court following the objection raised by his counsel, Chris Uche SAN to the admissibility of his statements as exhibits, mentioned the three statements he made on the consultancy in question.

The trial-within-trial was on grounds that the former AGF’s statements the prosecution sought to tender on November 23, 2022 were made on the ground of deception and inducement.

The EFCC charged the former AGF alongside Geoffrey Olusegun Akindele, Mohammed Kudu Usman and Gezawa Commodity Market and Exchange Limited with 14 counts, bordering on theft, fraudulent diversion of public fund to the tune of N109.5 billion.

They are being prosecuted by EFCC before Justice Yusuf Halilu, in the case marked, FCT/HC/CR/199/2022.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Idris testified for himself in the trial-within-trial.

“Apart from the 13 statements brought to court by EFCC, I made a total of 16 statements on different days in the course of investigation,” he told the court..

Led in evidence by Uche, Idris informed the court that he was taken to the procurement unit of the EFCC three times and that he made statements on those times about the consultancy in question and the entire processes involved in the matter.

Three files were brought, marked certified true copies, to the head of the procurement unit.

”I mentioned that the Minister (of Finance) approved the consultancy and that the Federation Account Allocation Committee and the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation Commission and the oil producing state governors were all involved.

“I am surprised that all the three statements were not brought to court, including the rules with the certified true copies,” he said.

Idris told the court that his lawyer was not present when he made the statements to EFCC on June 10, 2022, June 27, 2022, July 5, 2022, respectively.

He denied writing any of the cautionary words in the respective statements, adding that the statements were dictated to him by EFCC investigators

“It is not correct that I made the statement in the presence of my lawyer, Mr Gbenga Adeyemi. The statement is a dictation.

“None of my written statement written was video recorded by my interrogators,” he said.

After his evidence Halilu adjourned the matter until July 17 for cross examination of the former AGF by the prosecution in the trial-within-trial.

