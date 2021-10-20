Alleged N1.9m employment scam: NSCDC nabs man in Ondo

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps has arrested a 44-year-old man, Ayodele Ige, over alleged N1.9 million employment scam in Ondo State.

Dr. Hammed Abodunrin, the Commandant of NSCDC in Ondo State, made this known on Wednesday in Akure.

Abodunrin explained that the suspect had induced job seekers to part with the different amounts with a promise to assist them secure employment in the NSCDC, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency and other government agencies.

He said: “Ayodele has a way of cajoling his victims that he would give them job and they can be sure that their letter of appointment will come out soon.

“So far, as at the last count, he has collected N1.9 million from various victims.

“His account with the First Bank Plc revealed that he personally collected N1.3 million out of the total money through transfers.

“Ayodele claimed that he sent the money to one Mr. Adu who works with NDLEA for the purpose of recruiting people into various services.”

Abodunrin advised members of the public to be wary and stop giving money to individuals promising to assist them secure employment.

He said authorities of the NSCDC had informed the members of the public not to fall victims of scammers as the corps was not recruiting.

He said: “People should stop giving money for jobs.

“Jobs are not for sale.

“If jobs are available, they would get it.

“No matter the amount of money you pay, you won’t get it.

“As far as Nigeria is concerned, we don’t have any recruitment agents.

“They may be doing it somewhere else, but here in Nigeria, agencies recruit directly.

“And if an individual is telling you that he can help to recruit you into three or five agencies, these are clear sign that the person must be dubious.”