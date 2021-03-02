A Magistrates’ Court in Ota, Ogun State on Tuesday revoked the bail it granted a trader, Ajayi Dare, 34, who allegedly stole N1.6 million belonging to a businesswoman.

The police charged Dare, whose address was not provided, with stealing and fraud.

Magistrate A.O. Adeyemi revoked the bail after the prosecution counsel, Inspector E.O, Adaraloye, told that the court that the defendant refused to take his surety’s call after being granted bail in the sum of N100,000.

Adeyemi adjourned the case until April 14 for further hearing

Earlier, Adaraloye applied for the court to revoke the bail granted the defendant because the surety could no longer guarantee his availability for trial.

Adaraloye told the court that the defendant committed the offence sometime in September 2015 at about noon at Km77, Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, Ota.

He said the defendant stole N1.6 million being proceeds for diapers sale from the complainant, Odekoya Temitope.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 390 and 419 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun, 2006.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.