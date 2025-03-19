Alleged N1.36bn fraud rocks Edo Urban Water Corporation

An uneasy calm has engulfed the Edo Urban Water Corporation following a petition accusing its management of alleged involvement in a N1.361 billion contract fraud.

The petition, written by a staff member, Christopher Abhulimen, and addressed to Gov. Monday Okpebholo on February 6, alleged misappropriation of public funds through poorly executed and fictitious contracts.

Abhulimen listed eight questionable projects, including a N700 million pipeline network for Ugboha and Uromi, N23 million for Abico pumping station, and N120 million for potable water at Emotan Garden Estate.

Other projects include N150 million for reactivating water schemes in Etsako and Akoko-Edo, N150 million for pipe supply, N15 million for chemical supply, N160 million for Ugboha Dam management, and N43 million from the alleged illegal sale of ductile pipes.

The petitioner urged the governor to launch a thorough investigation into the projects and Mrs Adeboyega’s role in the alleged financial mismanagement.

Responding to the allegations, the management denied any wrongdoing, saying one Robinson Akhenoba had written a rejoinder on the matter.

In the rejoinder, which she forwarded, Akhenoba dismissed the claims as misleading and urged the governor to rely on verified facts rather than “manipulative tactics and misinformation.”

“Prioritising facts over baseless claims will ensure justice,” Akhenoba stated.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the controversy has heightened tensions within the corporation as stakeholders await the government’s response to the allegations.

