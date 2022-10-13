A former Governor of Plateau State, Joshua Dariye, has explained how he expended the N1.1 billion for which he was dragged to court by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and jailed.

Recall that Dariye was one of the high profile prisoners pardoned by the Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government.

Dariye, who spoke on a Channels Television programme: “Newsnight,” on Monday, said N100 million from the allegedly misappropriated N1.126 billion went into the campaign for the re-election of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, who was re-elected in 2003.

He also said he gave his party, Peoples Democratic Party, from the money, while the bulk of it went into what it was meant for: tackling ecological challenges in Plateau State.

He said: “(The sum of) N800 million went to the Plateau State account.

“N100 million went to PDP South West and another N100 million went to the Obasanjo campaign organization.

“N80 million went to the ecological fund and then N66 million went to PDP Plateau State.

“What was missing was about N4 million, which is the commission of turnover.”