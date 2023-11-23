Alleged murder suspect of businesswoman in Eket, arrested in Port Harcourt

The police in Akwa Ibom have arrested in Port Harcourt a suspect believed to be responsible for the murder of an Eket-based businesswoman, Juliana Dimaka.

Dimaka, the owner of Testimony supermarket at Grace Bill Street in Eket, was alleged to have been strangled to death at her home on October 17 at 8.00p.m.

A reliable police source at the Eket Divisional Police Station, who craved anonymity, confirmed the arrest of the suspect to the News Agency of Nigeria on Thursday in Eket.

The source said that crack detectives from the Akwa Ibom Command investigating the murder traced the suspect to Port Harcourt where he fled to evade arrest.

According to the police source, the suspect was traced to his friend’s apartment in Port Harcourt, Rivers, where he was hiding.

“We traced and tracked the culprit to Port Harcourt in Rivers State and arrested him and took him to Ikot Akpanbia in Uyo,” he said

When contacted, the Command’s Police Public Relations Officer, SP MacDon Odiko, would neither confirm nor deny the arrest of the suspect.

“I am not confirming anything to you until I’m able to get information on the matter.

“It will take me time and I have a lot on my table now, but if you have any information, send it to me, so that I can start digging,” the PPRO said.