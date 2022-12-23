Alleged murder: Judge recalls mother of lady killed by Chinese national, Police Constable

The Kano State High court on Friday ordered the Kano State Government to recall Ummulkulsum’s mother, Fatima Zubairu, and Police Constable Aminu Halilu for cross-examination in an alleged murder trial of a Chinese national, Frank Geng-Quangrong, 47.

Frank, who lives in Railway Quarters, Kano, is charged with culpable homicide committed the offence on September 16.

This was at Janbulo Quarters Gwale Local Government Area of Kano.

The defendant was alleged to have stabbed Ummulkulsum, 22, in Janbulo quarters Kano.

The Defence Counsel, Muhammed Dan’azumi, prayed the court to recall Ummulkulsum’s mother and Halilu to be re-cross examined according to the provisions of section 258 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law (ACJL).

The ACJL states: “The court may at nay state of the trial call or recall witnesses to examine and re-examine them if they are deem essential to the justice.”

Dan’azumi also prayed the court summoned the Chief Medical Director or Chief Medical Officer of Murtala Muhammed Specialist Hospital to appear before the court.

He prayed the court to grant his prayers.

Ibrahim Arif-Garba, the prosecution counsel, did not object rather grant his request.

After listening to both parties, the Presiding Judge, Justice Sanusi Ado-Ma’aji, granted his prayers to summon the witnesses and chief medical director or chief medical officer of Murtala Muhammed Specialist Hospital to appear before the court

Ado-Ma’aji adjourned the matter until January 11 and 12, 2023 for defence.





