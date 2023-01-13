Frank Geng-Quangrong, 47, a Chinese man, has told a Kano High Court that he did not intend to harm his Nigerian girlfriend, Ummukulsum Sani, 22.

The defendant, who lives at Railway Quarters, Kano, is standing trial for alleged murder of his girlfriend Ummukulsum.

Geng-Quangrong, led in evidence by his counsel, Muhammad Dan’azumi, said on September 15 and 16, 2022, 48 hours before the incident happened, Ummukulsum refused to pick his calls or respond to all his text messages.

He said: “On September 16, 2022 at about 8:30pm, I called her on WhatsApp call.

“She picked the call and said since I can’t afford to give her all the financial support, I should forget about her.

“She is ill-tempered and gets angry easily.

“All her family members and friends know this.

“When she picked the call, she said I should send back the pet dog (Charlie)to her.

“I wanted to talk some more, but she ended the call.

“That was I why I went to her house.

“I sent a message to her through WhatsApp telling her I brought Charlie, but she said I was stupid.

“Ummukulsum’s sister opened the gate, came over to the car, picked the dog and went back in.

“She left me outside for more than 30 minutes in the rain.

“I knocked on the door many times, but nobody answered me.

“A neighbour, Mustapha, approached me and called one of her sisters, Asiya, with his phone, but she didn’t pick the call.

“Ummukulsum later opened the door for me and I went inside to pick up the dog.

“On my way out, she rushed out from the living room and locked the door to the house before the gate.

“Ummukulsum was very angry.

“She went in and brought out a knife.

“I dropped Charlie the dog because I was very scared.

“I tried to hold her other hand to grab the knife from her.

“She tried to fight and we were struggling.

“She bit me on my hand and finger.

“The deceased abused me in Hausa and English language and then I got possession of the knife and refused to let go.

“She used her other hand to grab my private part and I was in pain.”

Geng-Quangrong explained that Ummukulsum pulled him inside the living room and slapped him.

He said he didn’t know when he stabbed her.

He added: “I realised that I may have stabbed her three days after the incident when another neighbour, Aminu, told me.

“I felt so bad, sorrowful and cried bitterly when I heard the news of her death.”

The defence counsel at this point tendered vital documents to to the court.

The Prosecutor, who is the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in Kano State, Musa Abdullahi-Lawan, alleged that the defendant on September 16, 2022 stabbed the deceased with a knife in her house at Janbulo Quarters, Kano for undisclosed reasons.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

He said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 221(b) of the Penal Code.

Justice Sanusi Ado-Ma’aji, adjourned the matter until February 7 and 8, 2023 for continuation of defence.