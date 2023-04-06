Alleged murder: Chinese national closes his defence

A 47-year-old Chinese man. Frank Geng-Quangrong, accused of killing his Nigerian girlfriend, Ummukulsum Sani, 22, has closed his defence before a Kano High Court.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the defendant, who lives in Railway Quarters Kano, is charged with one count of culpable homicide.

During Thursday’s proceedings, the Defence Counsel, Muhammad Dan’azumi informed the court that the second defence witness, Dr Abdullahi Abubakar, a urologist was the last witness in the trial.

“I wish to apply for a possible date for adoption of the final written address,” he pleaded.

Earlier, Frank under cross-examination by the Prosecutor, the Kano State Director Public Prosecution (DPP), Aisha Mahmoud told the court that he unintentionally stabbed Ummukulsum on that fateful day.

“Ummukulsum attacked me with a knife, while I was defending myself she bit me on my arm and finger and also injured me in my groin area,” Frank said

Led in evidence, by the defence counsel, Dan”azumi, DW2, Dr Abubakar said: ”If there is prolonged pressure on the end nerves, feelings may change and the release of adrenaline fall over stimulation of Vagus nerve which may cause fright.

“In the human body, the eye, nose and ear are end action nerves as well as the testicles which are vital organs.

“The testicle is more sensitive because it has sensory nerves when it is pulled, it may cause erectile dysfunction and urinary problems.”

The prosecutor alleged that the defendant on Sept.16, 2022, stabbed the deceased with a knife in her house at Janbulo Quarters in Kano.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The offence, the state said, contravenes the provisions of Section 221(b) of the Penal Code.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the prosecution closed its case against the defendant with six witnesses on Dec. 21, 2022.

Justice Sanusi Ado-Ma’aji, adjourned the matter until May 31, for the adoption of the final written address.