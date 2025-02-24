Alleged money laundering: Yahaya Bello’s name not on property documents, EFCC witness tells court

A prosecution witness, Segun Adeleke, on Monday, told the Federal High Court in Abuja that the name of the former Kogi Governor, Yahaya Bello, was not on the documents of the two property purchased from the company.

Adeleke, who is also the General Manager of EFAB Properties Ltd, told Justice Emeka Nwite while being cross examined by former governor’s lawyer, Joseph Daudu, SAN.

The witness, who was the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)’s 1st prosecution witness (PW-1) told the court that Bello did not appear throughout the period of the transactions.

Earlier, EFCC counsel, Kemi Pinheiro, SAN, told the court that the matter was scheduled for trial and their witnesses were in court.

While being led in evidence, Adeleke was asked to tell the court what he knew about a property located at No 1, Ikogosi Road, Maitama and another one in Gwarinpa.

Giving an account of what transpired, he said sometime in 2020, his Chairman, Chief Fabian Nwora, introduced him to a young man called Shehu Bello, and that they had a discussion concerning the purchase of the property.

Also Read:

“We had a discussion concerning the purchase of the property in question. And he told me that the young man would be coming back to make payment for the property at an agreed price of N550 million,” he said.

When asked if he had seen Shehu Bello since that day, he said, “I saw him three times.

“The first time was during introduction, the second time for payment and the third time was when he brought a legal document for the execution of the EFAB property.”

The EFCC lawyer then mentioned another property at 5th Avenue in Gwarinpa and told the witness to tell the court what he knew about it.

Responding, the PW-1 said the property was purchased by one Nuhu Mohammed for N70 million and was paid for through a bank transfer.

He was asked if he remembered which bank the money came from, but he responded in the negative.

On cross-examination, the defendant’s counsel, Daudu, asked if the witness’ actions were purely based on the instructions of his chairman and he responded in affirmative.

Daudu further asked whether it was correct to say that he did not initiate any discussion with Shehu Bello on his own, to which he also answered, “Yes.”

When asked if Shehu Bello signed the documents for the transaction in his presence, the witness said: “He did not my lord.”

Daudu then asked him, “throughout this transaction, did you set eye on the defendant (ex-governor)?”

“Not at anytime in the course of this transaction,” the witness responded.

“Does his name appear anywhere on the documents you said are with EFCC to the best of your recollection?” the senior lawyer further asked.

“No, my lord,” Adeleke responded.

When Daudu also asked the witness if he saw Shehu Bello in court since morning before the proceeding began, he said: “My lord, in this court room, I did not see him.”

However, when Pinheiro said they had another witness who was subpoenaed to testify in court, Daudu objected that they were being taken by surprise, arguing that the statements of the subpoenaed witness had not been made available to them.

The defence lawyer, however, told the court that in order not to stall the trial, he would not object the EFCC calling the second witness.

The 2nd prosecution witness (PW-2), who identified herself as Williams Abimbola, a compliance officer with the United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, confirmed that a subpoenaed letter was received by her office.

She told the court that the subpoena was with her.

When Pinheiro sought to tender the letter of subpoena, Daudu did not oppose the application and Justice Nwite marked it as “Exhibit 1.”

The witness read out parts of the documents the subpoena requested from the bank which include the statements of account of Kogi State Government House, from January 1, 2016 to January 31, 2024.

This also included the statements of account of Maselina Njoku, from January 1 to December 31, 2022.

The documents were admitted in evidence and marked as exhibits by the court, including the account opening packages of American International School and the school’s statements of accounts, from September 1 to September 30, 2020.

Justice Nwite adjourned the matter until March 6 and March 7 for continuation of trial.

Post Views: 7