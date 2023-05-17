Alleged Money Laundering: EFCC invites Fayemi, ex-Governor says unable to attend

The immediate past Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has written the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on his inability to honour the invitation of the anti-graft agency over allegation of money laundering.

The EFCC had in a letter dated May 12, 2023 invited Dr. Fayemi for an interview over allegations of money laundering.

Fayemi’s response was contained in a letter dated May 15, 2023, prepared by his Lawyer and addressed to: The Zonal Commander, EFCC, Ilorin, Kwara State, North Central Nigeria.

The anti-graft Agency had in its letter of invitation dated May 12, 2023 invited the former Governor for an interview in connection with alleged money laundering with its Zonal Head, Economic Governance Section.

The interview was scheduled for May 18, 2023 at 10am.

However, in a letter by his Lawyer, which was obtained by The Eagle Online, Fayemi notified EFCC that he would not be able to honour the invitation as the schedule clashes with another national assignment he has a day after, but which he is deeply involved in planning and has central role to play.

Specifically, the Lawyer informed the EFCC that Fayemi would not be able to make the invitation as he is billed to attend a public presentation of two books in honour of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The titles of the books, according to Fayemi’s Lawyer, are: State of Repair: How President Muhammadu Buhari Tried to Change Nigeria For Good, by Anthony Goldman; and The Legacy of Muhammadu Buhari, by Abu Ibrahim.

Fayemi, the Lawyer indicated, is scheduled to review the two books billed for presentation on May 19, 2023 at the Banquet Hall of the State House, Abuja.

The EFCC letter, also obtained by The Eagle Online was signed by ACE Michael Nzekwe.

The letter said Fayemi’s invitation was made in pursuant to section 38 (1) & (2) of the EFCC (Establishment) Act 2004.