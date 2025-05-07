Alleged Money laundering: Court adjourns EFCC’s case against Ali Bello

The Federal High Court in Abuja, on Wednesday adjourned the money laundering case instituted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission against Ali Bello and co-defendant, Dauda Sulaiman, until May 23.

Justice James Omotosho adjourned the matter after taking the testimonies of two prosecution witnesses, identified as bank officials.

Bello, who is currently the Chief of Staff to Kogi Governor, Alhaji Usman Ododo, and others were sued by the EFCC over alleged misappropriation of state funds and money laundering.

But the defendants pleaded not guilty to the amended charges.

At the resumed hearing, EFCC counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo, SAN, told the court that the 12th prosecution witness (PW-12), Olomotane Edoro, was in court to give his evidence.

But Bello’s lawyer, Abubakar Aliyu, told the judge that he was not ready to take the witness.

He said the witness sought to be called is an expert witness who would tender a flash drive containing over 5000 pages which was served on him the previous day.

“It (the document) has been printed this morning and as I discussed with my learner brother, I need somebody to put me through. So I will need more time my lord, ” he added.

Oyedepo maintained that what the witness wanted to do was to tender the device.

“The person who will speak on it is the investigator. All the witness needs to do is to tender it. I discuss with my learner brothers that we are not going to talk on the content.

“The investigator will come and talk on it. We can do that for the purpose of admissibility,” he said.

Aliyu responded that his explanation was not about the content of the evidence, but on his need to seek advice.

“I will need to cross examine the witness and I dont know anything about the content. I will need to know what to ask so that my conscience will be cleared.

“I appreciate my lord for accommodating me. I am a novice and I will have to look for somebody to transcribe the device from phone,” he said.

He, however, added that If it were just to tender the exhibit, he had no problem with it.

Olusegun Jolaawo, SAN, who appeared for the 2nd defendant, aligned with Aliyu.

Parties later agreed before the court that the witness tendered the device and the court allowed it.

Oyedepo then presented Olomotane Egoro and Jibrin Lawal, another witness, who were both compliance officers with Access Bank and Keystone Bank respectively.

The duo tendered associated Bank statements requested by the EFCC and the court admitted them in evidence and marked them as exhibits.

The defence lawyers did not cross examine them.

After hearing from the lawyers, the Justice Omotosho adjourned until May 23 for continuation of hearing.

