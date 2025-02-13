Alleged missing firearms: IGP seeks closed session for Senate’s investigation

Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has urged the Senate to make the conduct of investigation on the alleged missing firearms a closed session for security reasons.

Egbetokun stated this in a letter addressed to President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, and read at plenary on Thursday.

He commended the senate’s efforts at conducting a thorough investigation on the alleged missing firearms.

“We appreciate the senate committee’s probe into the alleged missing firearms.

“We urge the committee to conduct future hearings on sensitive security issues in camera so that wrong impression will not be created in the minds of Nigerians and in the minds of the international community.

“This is crucial to prevent misinformation and ensure national security.

“Conducting hearings on these sensitive security issues in camera will help prevent the spread of misinformation and protect national security interest.

“It will also allow for more candid discussions and fact-finding,” he said.

The inspector-general of police expressed his commitment to maintaining a strong partnership with the national assembly to drive positive changes in the country and improve the lives of Nigerians as well as the country’s security.

Akpabio, after reading the letter, said that the IGP’s letter was very clear, saying “it speaks for itself.”

He said that while investigation would be done internally by the police, further investigation would also be conducted by the senate.

