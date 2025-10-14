Alleged misconduct: SWAN disowns suspended Lagos chapter leaders, warns public against dealings

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) has disowned Ms. Olatutu Oladunni and Mr. Bello Omotunde, declaring that the duo are no longer officials or members of the Association’s Lagos State Chapter.

The NEC, in a press statement issued on Monday, October 14, 2025, and signed by the Secretary-General, Mr. Ikenna Okonkwo, said the action followed their suspension from all Association activities over alleged acts of gross misconduct.

According to the statement, the decision was taken in line with Article 21, Section (1) A and C of the SWAN Statute, which empowers the NEC to discipline erring officers.

The suspension, which took immediate effect, bars both individuals from acting in any capacity on behalf of the Association.

“The attention of the National Secretariat has been drawn to illegal and self-styled activities being organised by the suspended duo, including claims of holding or conducting any form of election purportedly in the name of SWAN Lagos State Chapter,” the statement read.

SWAN further described such activities as “null, void, and of no effect whatsoever,” warning security agencies, corporate organisations, and members of the public against recognising or engaging with the suspended individuals.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the only recognised leadership of the Lagos State Chapter of SWAN remains under the coordination of the Acting Chairman, Mr. Aaron Akerejola, pending the conclusion of ongoing investigations by the Independent Investigation Committee (IIC),” the statement added.

The Association reaffirmed its commitment to professionalism, order, and adherence to due process, pledging to cooperate fully with relevant security authorities to maintain discipline within its ranks.