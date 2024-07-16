Alleged misappropriation: Kano files fresh suit against Ganduje

The Kano State Government has filed a fresh suit against the immediate past governor of the state and National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje before a Kano State High Court with Case No. K/143c/24.

Also joined in the fresh suit is Ganduje’s erstwhile Commissioner of Justice and Attorney General, Bar. Musa Lawan.

A copy of the suit filed by the prosecution counsel, Auwal Abdulqadir Esq, indicates that they are being accused among others of Criminal Conspiracy, contrary to Section 96 and punishable under Section 97, Criminal Breach of Trust contrary to Section 311 and punishable under Section 315, Criminal Misappropriation contrary to Section 308 and punishable under Section 309 of the Penal Code (as amended) CAP 105, Vol. 2, the Laws of Kano State of Nigeria.

The charges reads: “That you, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje male, adult together with you Musa Abdullahi Lawan male, adult, between the periods of November, 2022 or thereabout, in Kano, in the Kano Judicial Division in your capacity as a public servants, to wit, the Governor and the Attorney General/Commissioner For Justice of Kano, in the service of Kano State government and being charged with the receipt, custody and management of public funds of Kano state, fraudulently and dishonestly without reasonable justification in abuse of your respective offices conspired between yourselves, misappropriated, diverted and converted the sum of Two hundred and fourty million Naira (N240,000,000) to finance purely personal and private case for your own personal and private benefit thereby causing wrongful gain to yourself and wrongful loss to the Government and People of Kano State and thereby committed an offence of Criminal Conspiracy contrary to Section 96 and punishable under Section 97 of The Penal Code (as amended), CAP. 105, Vol. 2. The Laws of the Kano State of Nigeria.

The suit is also attached with four prosecution witnesses list and their statements.

However, no date has been fixed for the commencement of the trial.

It would be recalled that last week, a similar court, presided over by Justice Amina Adamu, ruled that the former governor, Ganduje, his wife, Hafsat, son, Umar Abdullahi Umar, and five others were to face trial in absentia in a case bordering on eight counts of bribery allegation, misappropriation, and diversion of public funds running into billions of naira.

