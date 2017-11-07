Alleged manufacture of fake products: Tasty Times’ MD gets N3m bail

A Federal High Court Lagos on Tuesday granted bail in the sum of N3 million to the Managing Director of Tasty Time Nigeria Limited, Isaac Kole, charged with alleged manufacture of fake products.

The National Agency for Food Drugs Administration and Control had on November 2 arraigned the accused on a four-count charge of producing fake and unregistered products.

Kole, who was arraigned alongside his company, Tasty Time Nig. Ltd, had pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Justice Hadiza Rabiu-Shagari had allowed the accused to continue with the administrative bail granted him, and had adjourned for determination of his bail application.

On Tuesday, Rabiu-Shagari, granted the accused bail in the sum of N3 million with two sureties in like sum.

The judge said that one of the sureties must be a civil servant of the level of director who must produce his letter of employment and last promotion letter.

The court further ruled that the sureties, who must be residents within the court’s jurisdiction, must depose to an affidavit of means.

The judge also directed that the accused must submit his International passport to the Court’s Deputy Chief Registrar.

She consequently adjourned the case until November 23, for trial.

In the charge, marked FHC/L/351c/17, NAFDAC alleged that Kole and his company had been using their plant to produce unregistered Tasty Time products.

It said that the product include: Tasty Time juice, Glucosaid Energy drink, Tasty Time Pops orange flavoured drink, Tasty Time Fitz Apple drink and Tasty Time mixed orange flavoured drink.

The accused was also alleged to have packaged and labelled the products in a manner likely to create a wrong impression that they were genuine.

NAFDAC further alleged that the accused also sold the same unregistered products to the general public.

The offences according to the prosecutor, Chinyere Okoli contravene the provisions of sections 1(1), 5(a) and 5(e), of the Foods and Drugs related Products Cap. F33, Laws of the Federation 2004.