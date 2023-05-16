Alleged Maltreatment: Pastor begs Court not to dissolve marriage with wife

A pastor in a divorce suit, Lucky Omoha, has appealed to a Customary Court in Nyanya, FCT, Abuja not to dissolve his marriage as he still loves his wife.

The respondent said this when giving evidence in a divorce petition filed by his wife on grounds of the couple’s childlessness and ill treatment by her parents-in-law.

“I still love my wife, I will always love her; even in our childlessness.

“I have told my wife not to worry that God will bless us with a child that will stay, that will not die.

“My wife knows that I love her so much and that I have never supported my parents’ ill-treatment of her,” Omoha said.

The petitioner, Juliet Omoha, who was present in court, said that, though, her husband never joined his parents to reproach her over the couple’s childless status, but sometimes lashes out at her during misunderstandings.

“When we have little misunderstandings, he brings up all those offensive and provocative statements uttered against me by his parents, just to hurt me, I don’t want to continue with this marriage,” she said.

However, the Presiding judge, Doocivir Yawe, adjourned the matter until Tuesday, May 30, for Judgment