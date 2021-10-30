Alleged land grabbing: Enugu community exonerates former governor

The Amechi Awkunanaw Community in Enugu South Local Government Area of Enugu State has faulted allegations of land grabbing made against former governor of Old Anambra, Sen. Jim Nwobodo.

The acting President General, Amechi Awkunanaw Development Union, Chukwudi Nwankwo, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Enugu.

Nwankwo said that it had become necessary to put the records straight following attempts by one John Egbo to incite members of the community against the elder statesman.

He also said there was no land dispute involving the community which had degenerated to arson, contrary to what Egbo had made some people to believe.

He described such insinuation as an attempt to smear the reputation of the former governor.

“As a community, we do not have any land dispute with Nwobodo because the said land was a gift by the community to him over 40 years ago.

“They said land do not have reversionary clause in the title document since it was a gift in appreciation of his contributions to the development of the town,” he said.

Nwankwo said that it was regrettable that Egbo would attempt to cause chaos in the community by linking the former governor to such act.

“Our community will maintain peace among its people and all the plans to plunge it into crisis will be resisted,” he said.

On the alleged dispute which led to the burning of a vehicle, Nwankwo said it was a distorted fact.

“We do not understand the link between the purported burning of a car belonging to a certain lecturer and a land dispute involving Nwobodo.

“Our community is peaceful and cannot be involved in such act as arson is not a means to settle disputes, if any.

“However, we are calling on the security agencies to come in and investigate the alleged case of arson,” he said.

Nwankwo said that the community is not taking, for granted, efforts of the state government at ensuring peace across the state.

“As a community, we cannot allow any unwholesome act that will truncate the peace Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s administration has made possible in the state.

“We equally pledge our loyalty and continued support to our local government chairman, Mr Monday Eneh,” Nwankwo said.

When contacted, Egbo accused the executive members of the town union of resorting to violence over a land dispute in the community.

Egbo said: ‘Disregard what they wrote. We have a land issue and they are causing conflict in the community.

“They burnt a car belonging to a member of the community. It is unfortunate they resorted to violence over a land matter that someone is interested in,” Egbo said.