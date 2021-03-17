A Wuse Zone 2 Magistrate Court, Abuja, on Wednesday, adjourned the trial of the former Zonal Manager, Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Lugard Edegbe, until May 12.

Magistrate Elizabeth Wonni, fixed the date after the cross-examination of the second prosecution witness (PW2), Abdullahi Aliu, was completed by the defence counsel.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Edegbe (1st defendant) and Aisha Shettima (2nd defendant) are being prosecuted by the police for criminal conspiracy, trespass and forgery.

At the resumed trial, counsel for Edegbe, Elechi Nicholas, informed the court that his client was not in court to stand his trial because he was indisposed.

Nicholas, who noted that since Shettima was in court, he prayed the court to use its discretion so that the 2nd defendant lawyer could cross examine the witness in order not to delay the trial.

“The matter was adjourned for cross examination of PW2 by counsel to 2nd defendant,” he said.

Shettima’s counsel, Suleiman Yakubu, also corroborated Nicholas’ statement and the presiding judge ordered the continuation of the trial after counsel for the prosecution, Peter Amadi, did not object.

The PW2, a land agent, who confirmed that he was invited by the police to make statement in respect of the matter during a cross examination, admitted he had never met Shettima before.

NAN reports that a businessman, Bature, had, accused Edegbe, of appropriating his land located at Sabon Lugbe area of Abuja.

Bature said he bought the land from Aliu in 2009 at the rate of N5 million.

However, Edegbe, a 59-year-old man, was said to have resold the plot measuring 2.7 hectares belonging to Bature to Shettima, a public servant.

NAN reports that Aliu had, on Feb. 26, testified that Edegbe used his position to allocate land to non-existing companies while serving as AMAC manager.

Also Hope Usiosefe, who claimed that Edegbe trained him and his siblings in school after the death of his parents, testified against his uncle before the court.