The trial of alleged kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, alias Evans and five others over alleged kidnapping was stalled at an Ikeja High Court, due to a lack of legal representation for Okwuchukwu Nwachukwu, Evans’ co-defendant.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that during proceedings on Friday, Nwachukwu who is the fifth defendant, informed the court that he was unable to engage the services of a lawyer and that he also did not want to represent himself.

Following the development, Adebayo Haroun, the lead State Prosecuting Counsel, told the court that he was aware that Titilayo Shitta-Bey, the Director of Public Prosecutions had visited Kirikiri Prisons in respect of legal representation for Evans.

Haroun, however, said he was uncertain whether Shitta-Bey also discussed legal representation with Nwachukwu.

Justice Hakeem Oshodi, therefore, stood-down proceedings to enable the state counsel to telephone Shitta-Bey to confirm if she discussed legal representation with the fifth defendant.

When proceedings resumed, Haroun told the court that the DPP confirmed not discussing legal representation with Nwachukwu.

Reacting, Oshodi said: “The DPP should be informed formally about the provision of a lawyer for the fourth defendant and proof of service should be submitted in court.

“This case is adjourned till Aug. 15 for continuation of trial.”

Evans is standing trial alongside Uche Amadi, Ogechi Uchechukwu, Chilaka Ifeanyi, Okwuchukwu Nwachukwu and Victor Aduba over the alleged kidnap of the Chief Executive Officer of Maydon Pharmaceutical Ltd., Donatus Dunu.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the six defendants were arraigned on August 30, 2017 on two counts of conspiracy and kidnapping.

The prosecution alleged that the six men kidnapped Dunu and collected 223,000 Euros (N100m) as ransom.

Four witnesses, including Dunu have so far testified in the trial on behalf of the state.