Alleged kidnap, conspiracy: Evans, five others get judgement date

An Ikeja High Court in Lagos State has reserved judgment for February 25, 2022 in the case of alleged kidnap kingpin, Chukwudimeme Onwuamadike, alias Evans, and five others charged with conspiracy and kidnapping.

Evans co-defendants are Uche Amadi, Okwuchukwu Nwachukwu, Ogechi Uchechukwu, Chilaka Ifeanyi and Victor Aduba.

The defendants are accused of kidnapping Donatus Dunu, Managing Director of Maydon Pharmaceuticals Limited, on February 14, 2017.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that contrary to false viral online reports, this is the first judgment to be fixed in any of the five kidnapping cases currently involving Evans in the High Courts of Lagos State.

Evans is facing trial alongside diverse co-defendants before Justices Hakeem Oshodi of an Ikeja High Court, Oluwatoyin Taiwo of an Ikeja Special Offences Court and Adedayo Akintoye of an Igbosere High Court.

On Friday, Oshodi gave the judgment date after oral submissions of final written addresses by prosecution and defence counsel.

Evans’s counsel, Victor Opara (SAN), while making his oral submission, asked the court to discharge and acquit Evans of the two-count charge before it.

In a final written address dated November 1, Opara had said there was no direct evidence linking Evans to the alleged crimes.

He told the court that Dunu, the alleged kidnap victim, said to be blindfolded throughout his 88-day ordeal, did not state to the court in his testimony that he could physically identify Evans.

He added: “There is also the fatality of the prosecution’s case that there was no identification parade to identify the first defendant (Evans).

“There was no evidence before your lordship to show that PW2 (Dunu) had a clear opportunity of identifying the first defendant.”

Lead prosecution counsel, Adebayo Haroun, via a final written address dated November 30, had asked the court to convict the defendants as charged.

On Evans, Haroun said: “When a man has confessed to the crime, you do not need an identification parade.

“There is direct evidence of PW2 (Dunu) testifying of how he was kidnapped, how he escaped and the roles the defendants, each, played.

“We have circumstantial evidence linking the first defendant (Evans) to the crime, and we also have confessional statements and video recordings of him.

“We urge your lordship to convict the defendants as charged.”

NAN reports that the defendants were arraigned before Oshodi on August 31, 2017 on a two-count charge of conspiracy and kidnapping.

According the prosecution, Dunu was kidnapped on Ilupeju Road, Lagos State, and the defendants collected 223,000 Euros as ransom from his family.

The prosecution closed its case against the defendants on January 10, 2020 after presenting four witnesses, including Dunu.

Defence closed its case on August 3, 2020 after the six defendants testified.

During their respective testimonies, all the defendants said that they were innocent.