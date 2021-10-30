Alleged invasion of Odilis’ home: Wike storms Abuja + Photos

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, on Friday stormed the home of the Odilis following a report that security operatives have invaded the property.

Security operatives on Friday invaded the homes of Dr. Peter and Justice Mary Odili, who are from Rivers State.

The home, located in Maitama area of abuja, is owned by Justice Odili.

Others who went with Wike to the home of the Odilis on Friday were former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Austin Okpara; former Senator, Lee Maeba; former Minister of Transportation, Abiye Sekibo; founder of DAAR Communications, High Chief Raymond Dokpesi; and Okon Aniete.