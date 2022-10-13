Alleged intimidation: Court issues bench warrant against live-in lover

A Grade 1 Area Court, Kubwa, Abuja has issued a bench warrant for the arrest of a live-in lover, one Dauda Ali, for alleged failure to appear before it.

The Judge, Muhammad Adamu, issued the warrant following the defendant’s refusal to appear before him.

Ali was to appear to respond to the criminal summons against him by his lover, Hassana Sani.

Adamu adjourned the case until October 17 for hearing.

Sani had to drag Ali before the court because Ali changed his attitude towards her and threatened her life because she asked him to pay her dowry.

She said that Ali, who is allegedly the father of her two children, had intimidated and threat to her life because she urged Ali to marry her legitimately.

Sani alleged that she met Ali in 2015 and stayed with him as husband and wife and were blessed with two children.

She said quarrel started when she insisted Ali should pay her dowry to make them legally married, but he refused.