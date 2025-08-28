Alleged Internet Fraud: FUWUKARI SUG urges NANS to intervene, prevail on EFCC over students’ arrest

The National Association of Nigerian Students has been called upon to intervene in the raid of hostels and arrest of alleged students of the Federal University, Wukari, Taraba State.

FUWUKARI Students’ Union Government President, Comrade Theophilus katon Chidonku, made the call in a press statement he signed and sent to The Eagleonline on Wednesday.

Chidonku urged NANS to advocate for the rights and welfare of the affected alleged students.

It was reliably gathered that the Scholars Lodge – one of the hostels behind the university’s gate was raided on Wednesday midnight by the masked EFCC officials, who stormed the premises in a gestapo operation, alleging that the arrested students, totaling 37, were suspected internet fraudsters.

While the arrest lasted, it was alleged that the female residents in the hostels were harassed and beaten by the EFCC operatives. It was learnt that the operatives forcefully collected phones from the female residents and demanded access to them.

Reacting, the SUG head called on the Aku Uka of Wukari and the Traditional Council, to lend their voices in condemning the act and support efforts aimed at ensuring the safety and rights of the concerned students.

Similarly, Chidonku appealed to the government of Taraba State and Wukari Local Government to investigate the incident and take measures to prevent future occurrence.

He also called on the university’s management to engage with relevant authorities to secure the immediate release of the innocent students, as well as establish protocols that protect students from such unwarranted action.

Chidonku declared: “We stand united in demanding justice for our fellow students and in ensuring that their rights are upheld. The safety and dignity of our student body must be preserved at all times”.

The statement which was titled: “Condemnation and Demand for Urgent Intervention Regarding the Unlawful Midnight Arrest of Students by EFCC Operatives” reads in part: “We, the Students’ Union Government (SUG) of Federal University Wukari, express our profound concern and condemnation over the recent incident involving the arrest of over 37 students by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) at approximately 2:00 AM.

“This operation, conducted under the guise of a lawful arrest, has raised serious questions about the procedures and legality of such actions.

“While we acknowledge the EFCC’s mandate to combat financial crimes, the manner in which this operation was executed is deeply troubling: Timing of the Operation: Conducting arrests at such an unholy hour instills fear and panic among students, disrupting their peace and sense of security.

“Lack of Coordination with Local Authorities: There was no prior notification or collaboration with the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Wukari Division, the Department of State Services (DSS) Commander, or the Army Captain stationed in the area.

“Absence of Communication with University Management: The university authorities were not informed about the operation, leaving them unable to provide necessary support or information.

“Violation of EFCC Protocol: It is pertinent to note that the EFCC had previously banned night-time sting operations to prevent such distressing incidents.”

Contrary to EFCC claims, Chidonku disclosed that reports indicate that some of the arrested students were not involved in any fraudulent activities, raising concerns about the standard used for the arrest.

Meanwhile, FUWUKARI management said it is yet to have details of the saga and needs to verify the identities of the arrested suspects.

In an interview with The Eagleonline late Wednesday, the Dean, Students Affairs Division, FUWUKARI, Prof. Ijasini John Tekwa, replied that the management received a verbal report from the security operatives in Wukari town through the school’s Security Unit that some EFCC officers raided some residence near the university and arrested over 20 persons who are yet to get their full identities.

Tekwa related that the security report has it that the suspects stole a vehicle in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital, which was tracked to Wukari, “leading to the said arrest”.

“A recent news by the EFCC shows that they have since arraigned at an EFCC office in Makurdi, Benue State alongside some exhibits discovered in their custody. We are awaiting further developments about the EFCC arrest too” the don added.

While reacting to the EFCC allegation on internet fraud, Prof Tekwa said: “That was what the EFCC alleged, but how can one claim that when the suspects are not yet identified by my Division?

“What if they are withdrawn or a mere resident who is not our student?”

He replied further: “Even when the suspects say so, I still need to confirm their status to be sure of such a claim.

“In short, I am not aware yet, until after due verification, please.”

On Wednesday, August 27, 2025, EFCC in a press statement signed by its spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, announced that its operatives in the Makurdi Zonal Directorate of the anti-graft agency, have arrested 37 suspected internet fraudsters in Wukari, Taraba State.

Oyewale confirmed that the suspects were arrested behind FUWUKARI on Wednesday August 27, 2027 following credible intelligence on their suspected involvement in cybercrimes.

He added that items recovered from them include: two cars, 12 laptops and 46 phones.

Oyewale confirmed that the suspects would be charged to court soon.

