Alleged injurious falsehood: Absence of witness stalls trial of ex- senator

The absence of a prosecution witness, DCP Jimoh Moshood, in a Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court, Kubwa on Wednesday stalled the trial of a former Senator, Isah Misau charged with injurious falsehood.

The Attorney-General of the Federation charged Misau with seven counts bordering on injurious falsehood.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge.

At the resumed trial, the prosecution counsel, Ejovi Oghojafor told the court that the witness was on a national assignment and unavoidably absent.

“We have written a letter to that effect to the court and same has been served on the defendant,” he said.

Justice Asmau Akanbi-Yusuf adjourned the matter until April 19 for cross-examination.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Prosecution Counsel, Bello Abu alleged that the defendant made a false statement that police officers pay as much as N2.5 million to get special promotion and posting.

Abu said according to the defendant, the said sum is paid through the Police Service Commission as published in the Daily Trust newspapers on Aug.10, 2017.

He also alleged that the defendant said about N10 billion is being received by the Inspector General of Police on monthly basis from oil companies, banks, hotels and individuals as bribe for police protection which was published on the said newspaper on Oct.5, 2017.

He added that the false statement was aired on Channels Television on the programme ”Politics Today” on August, 2017.

The prosecution counsel also said that the defendant stated that the Inspector General of Police (IGP) diverted money meant for the purchase of Armoured Personnel Carriers, for the purchase of utility SUVs which was false.

He said the defendant made such statements knowing that it would harm the reputation of Ibrahim Idris who was the I-G then, adding that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 393(1) of the Penal Code.