A law firm, Remedium Law Partners on Wednesday filed N300 million in damages suit against the Peoples Television Communications (PTV) Ltd in a Federal High Court, Abuja, over alleged copyright infringement of ”Urban Kitchen Show”.

In a writ of summons by Dr Ogaga Ifowodo and Rockson Igelige of Remedium Law Partners, the plaintiff is demanding among other things, aggravated and punitive damages against PTV.

The plaintiff said that the action of PTV Communications Ltd was a wilful copyright infringement.

Urban Kitchen show is a TV Programme of Sate Television Ltd.

The suit with number FHC/ABJ/CS/ 1226 /2020 stated that “the airing or broadcasting of the plaintiff’s work, Urban Kitchen Show, from July 5, 2019 to February 3, 2020 was illegal.

The plaintiff stated that the defendant through their station, PTV, committed the infringement without the consent and authorisation of the plaintiff.

He prayed the court to grant an order of perpetual injunction restraining the defendant, its agents, servants, privies, and successors-in-title from further airing Sate Television work.

He added that the Urban Kitchen Show should stop forthwith without first reaching a contractual agreement.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Sate Television Ltd through its Chief Executive Officer, Daodu Felix, had earlier reached a binding Memorandum of Understanding with PTV Communications Limited.

The agreement, according to him, is to broadcast its TV programme, Urban Kitchen Show on its platform, Peoples Television, a 24-hour-online TV.

Remedium Law Partners, however, noted that though the contract was not renewed by both parties, PTV Communications Ltd through its online TV, Peoples Television continue to fraudulently continue broadcasting the Urban Kitchen Show.

He said that the TV station had been broadcasting the show from July 5, 2019 to February 3, 2020, thereby profiting from the intellectual property work of Sate Television Limited without its consent.

It further stated that when notified of copyright infringement of Sate Television Ltd and possible settlement through mediation, PTV Communications Ltd retorted to threats and said it won’t be part of any mediation.

He said that the ill reaction prompted Sate Television Limited to seek legal remedy through the law court.

No date has been fixed for hearing in the suit.