Alleged illegal land possession: Court orders LG to meet with traders

An Ikeja High Court on Thursday ordered Lagos Mainland Local Government to hold a reconciliation meeting with aggrieved traders of White Sand Market, Otto, Oyinbo.

Justice Idowu Akinkunmi directed the parties to deliberate on issues regarding demolition and reconstruction of the market.

“The court has read the issues raise in the motion.

“The parties can meet with the developers and see possible way of resolving before the next adjourned date,” Akinkunmi said.

The court also ordered accelerated hearing of the suit.

The suit numbered LD/70789CM/2022 was filed by the traders against the local government and Lagos State attorney-general and commissioner for justice as first and second respondents in the suit, respectively.

Mutiu Quadri represented the complainants (traders), while Tope Kolawole and Ogundare Babatunde announced appearance for first and second respondents, respectively.

The market traders, through their representatives, Sherifat Abeke, Alhaji Garba Malam and Orji Onuoha, had alleged that the local government threatened to take over the market from them on the pretext of demolishing and reconstructing it.

The court had on June 22 granted an interim injunction following a motion ex parte filed by the market traders.

The injunction restrained the respondents and their agents, servants or privies from entering, letting, demolishing and building on the land.

The case was adjourned until October 6 for further hearing.