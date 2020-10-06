A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Kano on Tuesday ordered that a 31-year-old man, Abdullahi Auwalu, who allegedly murdered his neighbour, be remanded in correctional facility, pending legal advice.

The police charged Auwalu, who resides in Sheka Quarters Kano, with culpable homicide.

Chief Magistrate Halima Nasir, who did not take the plea of Auwalu, ordered the police to return the case file to the Kano State Director of Public Prosecutions.

Nasir said the court lacked jurisdiction to entertain the matter.

She held that only the High Court has the jurisdiction to grant him bail on capital offence.

Nasir adjourned the matter until October 29, for legal advice.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Jamilu Abubakar told the court that Mohammad Abdullahi and Maryam Usaini reported the case at the Sheka Police Division Kano on September 27.

Abubakar alleged that on September 25, at about 9.30 p.m, Auwalu had an altercation with the victim, Sagir Muhammad, 29, over a girl.

He alleged that Auwalu beat up the deceased, inflicting grievous wounds on him.

The victim, he said, was taken to the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital where he later died.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 221 of the Penal Code.

The defence counsel, Tanko Kyaure, made a bail application urging the court to grant his client bail.