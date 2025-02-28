Alleged harassment: My husband is a disciplined man, Akpabio’s wife fires back at Natasha

Ekaette Akpabio, wife of the Senate President,Godswill Akpabio, has dismissed allegations of sexual harassment leveled against her husband by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (PDP-Kogi Central), describing them as false and unfounded.

Earlier, Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan had in an interview with Arise Television on Friday accused the Senate President of sexual harassment.

The Kogi lawmaker alleged that her ordeal in the Senate began after she rejected Akpabio’s sexual advances.

Akpoti-Uduaghan pointed out that by rejecting Apkabio’s advances, she was subjected to persistent harassment and malalignment.

Reacting to the claim in an interview with newsmen on Friday at her residence, Mrs. Akpabio defended her husband’s character, stating that he is a disciplined and jovial man who respects women.

She also recounted the cordial relationship that existed between both families, dismissing Natasha’s allegations as a figment of wild imagination.

“The allegations are unfounded, as she was present at her family residence on the alleged date 8th December, 2023.

“Both families enjoy a long-standing cordial relationship that predates Senator Natasha’s marriage to her husband,” Mrs. Akpabio said.

She further praised her husband’s discipline, highlighting his track record of supporting women’s inclusion in government, even before becoming Senate President.

While urging women to desist from making false accusations, Mrs. Akpabio vowed to seek legal redress on the matter.

