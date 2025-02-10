Alleged harassment: FUOYE restates commitment to due process amid investigation

The Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) has reaffirmed its commitment to integrity, fairness, and accountability as the institution’s Governing Council launched an independent investigation panel into recent allegations of sexual harassment and victimization involving its Vice-Chancellor, Professor Abayomi Fasina.

The Governing Council, according to a statement released by Folusho Ogunmodede, FUOYE’s Public Relations Officer, appointed a nine-member committee to thoroughly investigate and give a review of the allegations.

It further revealed that “The committee, operating under clearly defined terms of reference, has been given three weeks to conclude its findings.”

“The investigation is progressing as planned, with all relevant parties, including union representatives, invited to ensure a fair and transparent process.

“The Governing Council, under the leadership of Chairman Sen. Victor Ndoma-Egba, OFR, CON, SAN, remains unwavering in its zero-tolerance stance on sexual harassment and misconduct.”

“We urge all stakeholders to allow due process to take its course and refrain from interference, speculation, or misinformation.

“FUOYE remains committed to safeguarding the rights and well-being of its academic community while upholding the highest ethical standards,” Ogunmodede added.

FUOYE assures students, staff, and stakeholders that the university continues to provide a safe, inclusive, and supportive learning environment.

Further updates will be provided as necessary to ensure transparency and accountability.

Post Views: 15