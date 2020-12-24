Ace musician and leader of the Movement of the People, Seun Kuti, has been released by the Lagos State Police Command after obtaining his statement under caution and conducting a search on his residence.

This was contained in a report by the lead counsel of Kuti’s legal team, Adesina Ogunlana, on his Facebook page.

Ogunlana wrote: “Our party of Seun, four lawyers (Ogunlana, Matti, Ademiluyi and Quadri) and three friends arrived the Police Headquarters, Lagos 10:00am.

“Hakeem Odumosu, the CP we were scheduled to interact with, was not around, said to be off to an important occasion.

“He would not come back to the office until about 4:30pm.

“We met first with an Assistant Commissioner of Police, Sola Oketunji who conducted the main interview of Seun on allegations that he pulled out a gun and shooting sporadically into the street in attempt to murder.

“He was assisted by the head of the Homicide Section, SCIB, PANTI, YABA, a serious, fastidious looking Chief Superintendent of Police.

“Oketunji was professionally friendly and purposeful.

“He obtained SK’s statement and very discreetly moved us to Seun’s place for a search.

“We were shown a search warrant before the search was conducted.

“No weapon or anything untoward was found and we left, for the Police Headquarters.

“The amiable Oketunji appeared visibly impressed with Sk’s big head dog, on sentinel duty.

“The wait for the CP continued until almost 5:00pm.

“When the gentleman came up, he conducted a short interview of SK, laced with avuncular counselling and ordered his release on bail in self recognizance.

“Investigation continues.”