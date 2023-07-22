Alleged Gross Misconduct: Bauchi sanctions six traditional rulers

828 828

The Bauchi State Government has sanctioned six traditional rulers over alleged gross misconduct and partisanship.

Nasiru Dewu, Acting Permanent Secretary, Local Government Service Commission, said this in a statement in Bauchi.

Dewu said Governor Bala Muhammad approved the dismissal of two district heads and four village heads from Bauchi and Katagum Emirate Councils over the proven allegations against them.

He said the commission has approved the dismissal based on their involvement in partisan politics, misconduct and illegal forest reserve encroachment/falling of trees.

“Misappropriation of public funds and insubordination, which is contrary to the Public Service Rules,” he added as other reasons for the disciplinary action against the affected persons.

Dewu listed the names of the traditional rulers dismissed from Katagum Emirate as Allhaji Aminu Malami, District Head of Udubo; and Alhaji Bashir Umar, District Head of Azare.

Also Read:

Others are Malam Umar Omar, Village Head of Gadiya, and Malam Umar Bani, Village Head of Tarmasawa.

Those dismissed in Bauchi Emirate are Malam Bello Sulaiman, Village Head of Beni, and Alhaji Yusuf Badara, Village Head of Badara.

Dewu explained that the affected traditional rulers had been directed to hand over to their respective secretaries.

He also ordered the affected Emirate Councils to appoint overseeing officers, pending substantive appointment by the commission.