Alleged gang rape: Absence of witness stalls defence of late Chief Lanre Razak’s son

The absence of a defence witness on Tuesday stalled the defence of Segun Razak, the son of late Chief Lanre Razak, the late Balogun of Epe, who passed away on August 15, 2020.

He is charged before an Ikeja Domestic Violence and Sexual Offences Court alongside Don-Chima George, a hotelier’s son.

They face a two-count charge of conspiracy and rape.

The News Agency of Nigeria of reports that on August 5, Justice Abiola Soladoye had in a ruling said the defendant a have a prima facie case to answer and ordered them to open their defence.

However during Thursday’s proceedings, the defence counsel, Adebambo Adesanya (SAN), informed the court that the first defence witness was unavailable due to ill health.

“Our witness is in Delta undergoing treatment,” the SAN said.

Following the Adesanya’s submission, Justice Abiola Soladoye adjourned the case until November 16 for defence.

NAN reports that the prosecution, led by Shola Soneye, alleged that the defendants drugged and gang-raped the complainant (name withheld) on February 3, 2019.

They allegedly committed the offences from 5am to 7am at De-Lankaster Hotels, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos, a hotel owned by George’s father.

On May 15, 2019, the then 24-year-old complainant had testified that she had gone with the defendants to Kabaal nightclub located in Ikoyi, Lagos to celebrate the birthday of George, who was her friend.

While at a nightclub, the defendants allegedly mixed the her drink with a substance which had after some moments rendered her unconscious.

She alleged that when they returned to George’s father’s hotel, the defendants took turns to rape her and record their actions on a mobile phone.

The complainant has so far been the sole witness presented by the prosecution in the case.

The alleged offences contravene Sections 258 and 409 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.