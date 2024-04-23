Alleged fraud: Court admits nurse to N50m bail

A Federal Capital Territory High Court on Tuesday admitted a nurse, May Nwosu, to bail in the sum of N50 million for alleged fraud.

Nwosu is charged alongside her husband Chinedu, who is at large and four companies on six counts of conspiracy and false pretence.

The companies are CN Global Ltd, Nemec Agric company Ltd, Sahara tooling Ltd and African Eagle multi transport services Ltd.

The police alleged that sometime in 2007, the couple conspired to induce Pollen corporation and Ms Ivy Hung to supply goods worth $1.1 million.

The police also alleged that the couple issued Hung a dud cheque.

According to the police, the offence contravenes the provisions of sections 97 of the penal code, section 1(1)(b) punishable under section 1(3) of Advanced Fee Fraud and Other Related offences Act, 2006.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against her.

Arguing on her bail application, her counsel Emeka Ebegolu, SAN told the court that the defendant was arrested over an offence which she did not commit.

He said the defendant is a nurse and mother of three and was arrested on March 11 when she went to drop her children in school.

“She can not be detained on charge preferred against her husband, arrested and detained because her husband is at large.

”She is a beneficiary of an order made by a competent court on April 3 and release warrant , the husband is an applicant in an enforcement of right suit” he submitted.

He then urged the court to grant her bail.

Responding, the prosecution counsel, Abdulrashid Sidi, told the court that bail is granted if only the defendant would attend court.

He said bail is at the discretion of the court.

After listening to their submissions, Justice Kekemeke admitted her to bail in the sum of N50 million with two sureties in like sum.

He said one of the sureties must be a pastor of the defendant ‘s church in Abuja or a village head or chief of her community.

The other surety, according to the judge, must be a blood relative of the defendant with a gainful employment within the jurisdiction.

He then adjourned until May 29 for hearing.