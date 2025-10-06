Alleged Forgery: Court insists on arraignment of lawyer

A Federal Capital Territory High Court on Monday insisted that an Abuja-based lawyer, Victor Giwa will be arraigned on Wednesday.

Giwa and Ibitade Bukola are charged by the Nigeria Police Force with forgery and impersonation.

At Monday’s proceedings, Justice Jude Onwuegbuzie, declined to proceed with arraignment, saying the case was not listed on the court’s cause list.

Giwa, who appeared in court representing himself, was arrested following a bench warrant issued on September 15.

Bukola, the police said, remained at large.

The Prosecution Counsel, Theophilus Silas, told the court he was prepared for arraignment or, alternatively, to proceed with a bail application.

However, Justice Onwuegbuzie maintained that the matter had not been listed for hearing.

”The court did not grant any abridgment of time for arraignment,” the judge said.

NAN reports that the initial arraignment failed on September 15, prompting the court to issue a bench warrant.

Giwa and Bukola are accused of conspiring to forge a legal document purportedly issued by the chambers of the Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Awa U. Kalu, with the intent to mislead the Attorney General of the Federation.

The contentious letter had sought intervention to halt an arraignment scheduled before Justice Samira Bature of the High Court in Maitama, Abuja, on July 2, 2024.