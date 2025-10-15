Alleged forgery: Court admits Abuja lawyer to ₦30m bail

An Abuja High Court on Wednesday granted bail to an Abuja-based lawyer, Ibitade Bukola, charged with forgery and impersonation.

Bukola and her co-defendant Victor Giwa are charged with document forgery and impersonation of a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Awa Kalu.

The court however, on October 8 granted bail to Giwa but denied Bukola bail because she did not present a written bail application.

At the resumed hearing in the bail application, counsel for Bukola, Ogbu Aboje, urged the court to admit his client to bail pending trial.

He argued that the defendant poses no flight risk and would be available to stand trial.

However, the prosecution counsel, Eristo Asaph, opposed the application, citing Sections 37 and 115 of the Evidence Act.

He argued that granting bail would not serve the interest of justice and urged the court to disregard the counter-affidavit filed by the defendant.

After hearing arguments from both sides, Justice Jude Onwuegbuzie ruled in favour of the defendant.

Justice Onwuegbuzie granted her bail in the sum of ₦30 million, with two sureties in like sum.

The sureties must be civil servants not below Grade Level 16, residing within Abuja, and must present verifiable addresses and valid means of identification.

Additionally, the defendant was ordered to deposit her international passport with the court pending the fulfilment of the bail conditions.

The court directed that the defendant remain in custody at the Suleja Correctional Facility pending the fulfilment of the bail condition.

The judge then adjourned until October 30 for the commencement of trial.