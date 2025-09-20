Alleged Forgery: Abuja-based lawyer arrested in Lagos

An Abuja-based lawyer, Victor Giwa, whose bench warrant was issued by the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Apo earlier this week, has been arrested by operatives of the Nigeria Police Force in Lagos.

Justice Jude Onwuegbuzie had on Monday issued a bench warrant for the arrest of Giwa and another lawyer, Ibitade Bukola.

The warrant was issued after they failed to appear in court for their scheduled arraignment on forgery and impersonation charge.

The police said that Giwa was picked up in Lagos on Friday and is currently being held at the Zone II Police Headquarters.

He is expected to be transferred to Abuja on Monday, in compliance with the bench warrant.

In the charge, marked: CR/150/25, filed by the Inspector General of Police, Giwa and Bukola were accused of conspiring to forge a legal document purportedly issued by the chambers of Awa U. Kalu (SAN), with intent to mislead the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF).

According to the prosecution, the offence was committed on June 28, 2024.

The prosecution alleged that Giwa and Bukola forged and signed a letter on the official letterhead of Awa U. Kalu (SAN), requesting the AGF to suspend a scheduled arraignment,

Reacting, the defence counsel drew the attention of the court to the explanations of the defendants about their medical issues.

The defence pleaded on their behalf on the matter as they had out of respect for the court deemed it necessary to notify it.

Ruling, Justice Onwuegbuzie said having listened to both counsels, he has observed that the medical report did not say the 1st defendant would be unable to attend court, while the 2nd defendant did not even produce any document at all.

He said as a result of the foregoing a bench warrant has been issued according to Section 352 of ACJA against the defendants to compel their appearance at the next adjourned date of October 8

Bukola is also expected to be arrested with the duo expected to appear before Justice Onwuegbuzie to answer to the charges preferred against them.

