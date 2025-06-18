Alleged Firearm Possession: Pastor Adefarasin turns himself in to police

The Senior Pastor of House on the Rock Church, Paul Adefarasin, has turned himself in to the Lagos State Police Command after what looked like a firearm was seen in his car, Vanguards Newspaper is reporting.

This followed the circulation of a viral video allegedly showing Pastor Adefarasin holding a firearm during an encounter with a content creator on a Lagos road.

The spokesman of the Lagos State Police Command and a Chief Superintendent of Police, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed this to Vanguard Newspaper via WhatApp.

Hundeyin told Vanguard: “No one is above the law.

“Pastor Adefarasin has turned himself in at the Lagos State Police Command Headquarters, Ikeja, and is currently being interrogated by detectives.

“They have commenced an investigation into the case, following the emergence of a video showing the pastor holding a gun-like object toward another road user, while driving in an unregistered vehicle.

“The outcome of the investigation will be made public.”

In a message to his congregation posted on his social media handles on Saturday, Adefarasin said the object seen in the footage was not a firearm.

He equally said he did not point it at anyone.

