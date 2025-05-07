Alleged financial misappropriation: Reps launch probe into alternative medicine college

The House of Representatives has resolved to investigate the allegations of unauthorised disbursement and application of funds as well as the closure of academic activities of the Federal College of Complementary and Alternative Medicine (FEDCAM) by the National Universities Commission (NUC).

This followed the adoption of a motion sponsored by Rep. Gbefwi Jonathan Gaza (SDP, Nasarawa) and four others at plenary on Wednesday.

Moving the motion, Gaza said the federal government, acting on the recommendation of the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN), established FEDCAM as a parastatal of the Federal Ministry of Health.

He said in 2018, the federal government, through the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation created a Department of Traditional, Complementary, and Alternative Medicine (TCAM) in the Federal Ministry of Health with the task of developing and integrating complementary and alternative medicine into the mainstream of the Nigerian health care delivery system.

The lawmaker admitted that the National Assembly passed the Federal College of Complementary and Alternative Medicine (Establishment) Act, 2021, as an unconventional institution for the pursuit of academic and professional knowledge in the field of complementary and alternative medicine in Nigeria.

He expressed concern that the College has remained closed since October 16, 2010, following the shutdown of its academic activities by the National Universities Commission (NUC) for running degree programmes without the mandatory approvals and due process.

“Disturbed that in 2011 the Federal Ministry of Health suspended the Management of the College and instituted an Interim Administrative Team to manage its affairs expending capital and overhead allocations amounting to hundreds of millions of naira for over 13 years and later in 2016 again appointed a staff of the College as Acting Head of Administration to ensure the day to day running of the college.

“Worried by the allegations of unauthorised disbursement of funds, petitions and counter petitions to the financial crimes and anti-corruption agencies by staff of the College over financial impropriety by officials of the Ministry of Health and Management Staff of the College.

“Also worried by the flagrant non-compliance with the provisions of the Federal College of Complementary and Alternative Medicine Act, 2021 and appointment of a Sole Administrator in breach of an Act of the National Assembly.

“Further worried by the petitions and allegations of suspensions, non-payment of staff benefits and outright dismissal of some staff of the College by the Sole Administrator and employment of new staff without due process.

“Desirous of the need to investigate the activities of the College, appointment of a Sole Administrator and non-compliance with the provisions of the Federal College of Complementary and Alternative Medicine (Establishment) Act 2021,” Gaza said.

