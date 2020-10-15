The All Progressives Congress candidate for Lagos East Senatorial by-election, Tokunbo Abiru, has cleared the air on his alleged possession of dual Permanent Voter Card.

Abiru told newsmen on the sideline of the INEC Expanded Stakeholders’ Meeting in Lagos on Thursday that those making the claims “are crying more than the bereaved.”

He added that “as a law abiding citizen, I am carrying only one voter card.”

“Those making the noise are just crying more than the bereaved and my lawyers are handling it.

“To this extent, l will not comment more than this,” he said

Abiru noted that voter education and enlightenment was not solely the responsibility of INEC but also of the participants.

He urged the electorate to adhere strictly to all COVID-19 precautionary measures put in place by INEC.

“I urge the electorate to put on their face masks while coming to vote and make use of the hand sanitizers provided,” he said

The APC candidate promised his constituents quality representation by using his wealth of experience as a former banker.

“To the electorate, they should be rest assured that they have a tested and trusted person to represent them.

“My constituents should be rest assured that their welfare and security will be part of my major priority and hallmark,” he said.