Alleged drug deal:  Two Kyari co-defendants jailed two years each

A Federal High Court, Abuja, on Tuesday, convicted and sentenced two co-defendants in a suit filed by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) against suspended DCP Abba Kyari over an alleged drug deal to two years imprisonment.

Justice Emeka Nwite, in a judgment, said having admitted to having committed the offense preferred against them in counts 5, 6, and 7 by the NDLEA, Chibunna Umeibe, and Emeka Ezenwanne, who are 6th and 7th defendants, “are hereby convicted accordingly.”

Justice Nwite thereafter sentenced them to two years imprisonment on each of counts 5, 6, and 7.

He said the terms, which shall run concurrently, would commence from the day the defendants were arrested by the NDLEA.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the two defendants, Umeibe and Ezenwanne, who are 6th and 7th defendants respectively in the matter, are the two alleged drug traffickers arrested at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu by the Nigerian police and handed over to the NDLEA.

They had pleaded guilty to five, six and seven counts preferred against them by the anti-narcotic agency.

NAN earlier reports that at the resumed hearing, counsel for the NDLEA, Sunday Joseph, told Justice Emeka Nwite that two motions seeking for a plea bargain in respect of Umeibe and Ezenwanne had been filed

Joseph said the motions, dated June 13, were filed on June 14.

Lawyer to the two defendants, E. U. Okenyi also concurred with Joseph’s submission.

Also, counsel for other defendants, including Kyari, did not oppose the motions.