A Wuse Zone Two Magistrates’ Court, Abuja on Monday, has fixed Feb. 23, for the arraignment of a legal practitioner, James Idih, for allegedly falsifying court documents.

The matter which is before the court by way of direct criminal complaint filed by Adamu Okunade, the complainant, is accusing the defendant, Idih of fabricating false evidence against him.

When the matter was called, the prosecution counsel, R . A Olukere, told the court that the matter was for arraignment.

He added that the matter was earlier before another Magistrate, L.O Abolaji, who had been transferred, hence the transfer of the case file, which ultimately meant the re-arraignment of the defendant to enable him take his plea.

The Magistrate, Njideka Duru in response suggested a step-down of the matter to allow her finish with other matters for the day and then study the case file.

The counsel however came to an agreement for an adjournment.

Duru therefore adjourned the matter until Feb. 23 for hearing.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Okunade in his complaint alleged that the defendant between Nov. 2017 and early part of 2018 with the intent to maliciously injure his person by way of fabricating false evidence against him, invited two witnesses to his chamber.

Okunade in addition alleged that the defendants made the two witnesses to sign witness statements he made on their behalf to defend a suit.

According to the complainant, the defendant without the knowledge of the two witnesses however, fraudulently converted the statements signed in his chamber to witness statements on oath.

He said the signed document was to support a petition dated Feb. 28, 2018 the defendant wrote to the Sec-Gen of the Nigerian Institute of Architect, against him.

Okunade further alleged in his complaint that the petition letter as written against him by the defendant was titled “professional impropriety of Adamu Stephen Okunade in fraudulently defrauding the sum of N12, 000,000”.