The Kano State chapter of the Association of Local Government of Nigeria has withdrawn from the state COVID-19 palliatives distribution committee.

Alhaji Lamin Sani, the state ALGON Chairman, said this in a statement on Wednesday in Kano.

Sani said the decision followed allegations of abuse involving its members by the State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission on the distribution of the palliatives to the vulnerable.

He said all Local Government Chairmen and Councillors have decided to withdraw from the committee to allow District Heads to distribute the palliatives in order to avoid further complain.

The Chairman added that the local government chairmen and their councilors will never engage in acts capable of derailing efforts of government in ameliorating the hardship being faced by the people as a result of COVID-19 lockdown.

He commended Governor Abdullahi Ganduje for his dedication and commitment towards easing the hardship being faced by the people as a result of COVID-19 lockdown.

He also commended Prof. Yahuza Bello, the Chairman of the state COVID-19 Fund Raising Committee, for his qualitative leadership.

NAN recalled that the PCACC had arrested Alhaji Kabiru Panshekara, the Chairman of Kumbotso Local Government Council, over alleged diversion of the palliatives.