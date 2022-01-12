Alleged disobedience to court order: Stop misleading the public about your misfortune, FUOYE chides sacked lecturers

The media team of the management of the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), has given knocks on two recalcitrant lecturers of the institution, Dr. Akinyemi Omonijo and Professor Adeyemi Oluwagbemiga for misleading the public about the true nature of the issues they have with the university regarding their employment status and court cases.

Omonijo and Adeyemi were axed for gross misconduct against the university regulations, but by providence, the former had an out-of-court settlement over the matter leading to the notice of his reinstatment as handed out by the Industrial Court of Appeal, Akure division, while the university has already appealed the ruling in favour of the latter in a court of higher jurisdiction. But the two lecturers had gone to the media to falsely accuse FUOYE of disobeying court order which directed that they be reinstated.

However, in a swift reaction, FUOYE Management has faulted the false claims of Omonijo and Adeyemi, saying on the contrary, they have been recalcitrant and untruthful. The management said while Omonijo on his part, has failed to honour the terms of reference provided by the University Council as pre-condition for his full reinstatement, the university has already appealed the ruling in favour of Adeyemi in a court of higher jurisdiction and “he is fully aware of this. Until the final determination of the appeal, Adeyemi cannot rightly claim that the University failed to honour the court judgment regarding his reinstatement. It is important to add that Adeyemi is not a party to the consent judgment as is the case regarding Omonijo.”

The FUOYE media team in a statement in Ado-Ekiti on Tuesday, co-signed by Public Relations Officer, Foluso Ogunmodede and Special Adviser on Media Matters to VC, Wole Balogun, also noted that Thisday newspapers did not contact FUOYE before publishing the falsehood of Omonijo and Adeyemi. They said this is against the principle of fair hearing and the ethics of journalism. The writer was suspected to be probably doing a hatchet job.

FUOYE said the latest action of Omonijo and Adeyemi, which is spreading yet another falsehood to the public through the media, amounts to a deliberate act of bringing the great Ivory tower into disrepute. “It is also a clear testament to the fact that they are pretenders, utterly dishonest, unrepentant and never interested in any genuine reconciliation.”

Recalling that this was part of the infractions against the local branch of Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) committed by Omonijo and his co-travellers in 2018 which led to the disintegration of the Union in FUOYE and other unpalatable developments that culminated in the indefinite suspension of the duo by the Management to allow peace to reign, and their eventual dismissal and termination of appointment respectively, the media team advised Omonijo and his co-travellers to stop rushing to the media to misinform and mislead the public. They were accused of trying to be clever by half by evading proper reconciliation terms of reference as spelt out by the University Regulations.

Reacting further, FUOYE media team said that it is only rational for the University Council to ask Omonijo to assure the system that he would henceforth, adhere to the Rules and Regulations of the University, before he is fully reinstated, so as to forestall a repeat of the unfortunate incidents that were orchestrated by Omonijo and his co-travellers from 2018 and which gave the immediate past administration unnecessary headaches and hiccups.

“As expected, and in accordance to the Rules of Engagement of the University, FUOYE Governing Council directed Omonijo to append his signature to the terms of reference which would ensure that he puts up good behaviour and remains law-abiding before he is fully reinstated. This was to prevent a repeat of the unfortunate incident that led to their sack as the duo have gained notoriety for unruly behaviour as Union leaders on the campus with their recalcitrant behaviour having constituted nuisance and chaos, causing unnecessary tensions on the serene campus of the university.

“Dr. Omonijo breached the university rules and regulations in many respects for which he was duly sanctioned by the University Council. The University Council as a law abiding organ of the University composed of people of high integrity from various walks of life will not do anything to compromise the rule of law. However, the Council, in its considered opinion, is not asking for too much by demanding that Dr Omonijo should sign an undertaking to be of good conduct as part of the requirements for his full reinstatement.

This does not in any way violate the terms of the out-of- court settlement for his reinstatement. “While court directed his reinstatement, Council has a responsibility to effect the judgment in line with our administrative procedures and obligations. The council is in possession of informed legal opinions that it is not the intention of the court to override or suspend the laws of the university in the execution of the out-of-court settlement.

“Moreover, similar cases occurred whereby those involved also penned an undertaking to the Council before their reinstatement. These people have already resumed. As far as the University Council is concerned, we have duly complied with the court’s directive. But will always ensure that the rules and regulations of the university are protected against any infraction by its members of staff. Their latest action is an affront on the University Council and will be handled appropriately”, the media team clarified.