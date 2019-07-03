An Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court on Wednesday ruled that a school supervisor, Adegboyega Adenekan, accused of defiling a two-year-old pupil, should remain in Kirikiri Prison.

Justice Sybil Nwaka refused bail application by Adenekan, a Supervisor of Chrisland School in Victoria Garden City, Lagos State.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the judge had, during proceedings on June 25, revoked Adenekan’s bail which was granted by a Magistrates’ Court.

She said that she was revoking the bail for a day to ensure he would be in court the following day for his cross-examination.

She said: “I am revoking your bail today to guarantee your presence in court and for your own security. We have gotten to a critical point in this trial.

“This case has been moving on smoothly and I do not want anything to truncate it.”

The judge then ordered that Adenekan should be kept in Kirikiri Prison.

After Adenekan was cross-examined on June 26 by Babajide Boye, the state prosecutor, Nwaka instructed defence counsel, Olatunde Adejuyigbe (SAN), to file a formal bail application for the defendant.

She adjourned the case until July 3 for ruling on the bail application.

While delivering the ruling on Wednesday, Nwaka held that the school supervisor’s bail application lacked merit.

The judge said that the defendant could jump bail, adding that there were no special circumstances provided in his bail application before the court to warrant his bail.

She adjourned the case to October 18 for adoption of final written address.

NAN reports that Adenekan who was arraigned on January 29, 2018, pleaded not guilty to a charge of defilement of a child.

The prosecution alleges that Adenekan committed the offence sometime in November 2016 at Chrisland School, Victoria Garden City, Lagos.

According to the prosecution, the defendant defiled a two-year and 11-month-old pupil of the school, by having sexual intercourse with her.

The alleged offence contravenes Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011, which recommends a life sentence for anyone convicted of defiling a child.