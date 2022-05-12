Alleged Defilement: Groups urge Lagos to rescue, put two minors in protective custody

Members of some Civil Society Groups, have urged the Lagos State Government to rescue two minors (names withheld) and put them into protective custody to prevent abuse due to parental negligence.

The Groups, in a press conference on Thursday in Lagos, called on the Lagos government, through its agencies, the Ministry of Youths and Social Development and the Domestic Violence and Sexual Agency, to do their duties under the law and rescue the children as a matter of urgency.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the groups included ‘Stop The Abuse Against Women and Children Foundation’, ‘The Advocate For Children and Vulnerable Persons Network’.

The convener, Toyin Taiwo-Ojo, told journalists that their worry stemmed from the fact that these child molestation cases against the children had been reported to the state’s agencies on several occasions but they were yet to take any action to that effect.

According to Taiwo-Ojo, these constant molestation of the kids did not raise red flags to trained child protection officers who are touted to be survivor centered.

She explained that one question that stood out among so many others was why these girls are allegedly being repeatedly abused, even in different schools.

NAN reports that the groups stormed the Lagos Police Command, Ikeja, with various placards with inscriptions such as ” Protect Our Children”, “MYSD Do Your Duty”, “Protect The Child” and “The Protection of the Child Is Paramount”.

The groups’ petition, addressed to the Commissioner of Police, also urged the police to give protective custody to the minors to avoid further sexual molestation

They recalled that the Ministry of Youth and Social Development obtained an order in 2019 but failed to execute it.

They therefore called for a thorough investigation devoid of sentiments by the police into the matter while urging the Nigerian Bar Association to also investigate the father of the minors said to be an associate professor of law at the University of Lagos.