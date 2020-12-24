A family court in Ilorin on Thursday ordered that a civil servant, Ahmed Yusuf, who allegedly defiled a 12-year-old girl be remanded in a correctional centre.

Magistrate Shade Lawal, who did not take the plea of Yusuf, ordered that he be remanded in Oke-Kura Correctional Centre, Ilorin, Kwara State.

Lawal adjourned the case until January 20, for further mention.

Yusuf was charged with sexual abuse and exploitation of a child contrary to section 32 of Kwara Child Rights Law.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Sergeant Akinjide Adisa, told the court that the mother of the victim reported the matter.

Adisa also alleged that Yusuf, who is a tenant in the victim’s mother’s house, threatened to harm the minor if she told anyone what happened.

The prosecutor, who said that investigation was still ongoing, urged the court to remand Yusuf.