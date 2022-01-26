Alleged Defilement: Court fixes date for actor Baba ijesha to open defence

Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of an Ikeja Domestic Violence and Sexual Offences Court has fixed February 17, 2022, for a Nollywood actor Olanrewaju James, aka Baba Ijesha to open his defence in his ongoing trial over allegations of defilement of a minor.

Justice Taiwo fixed the date following the submission of the defence counsel Dotun Ajulo, who prayed the court for a short adjournment.

Baba Ijesha is facing a six-count charge bordering on the indecent treatment of a child, sexual assault, attempted sexual assault by penetration and sexual assault by penetration.

He had pleaded not guilty to the six-count charge and was subsequently granted bail.

During the resumed proceedings, Ajulo told the court that one of the leading defence counsel, Dada Awosika (SAN), is indisposed.

Ajulo also informed the court that the proceedings were scheduled for “definite adoption of written addresses on no-case submission.”

He said the defence has decided to enter defence.

The counsel added: “We did not file no -case submission again. In view of the development, we pray the court to give us a date. Both senior counsels representing the defendant are not in court. Mr Babatunde Ogala had informed Mr Awosika that he will not be in court today.

“Mr Awosika is indisposed. He didn’t know he himself will not be able to come to court. We apologise my Lord.”

Responding, the Director, Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) Dr. Jide Matins urged the court not to grant the defence request for an adjournment.

He said the lawyer, Ajulo should continue with the case.

Justice Taiwo however granted defence counsel’s request for a short adjournment.

She said if the senior lawyers are not in court on the next date, the counsel will go on with the case.

Justice Taiwo noted that Awosika and Ogala have always attended proceedings.

She subsequently adjourned the case to February 17 and 18, 2022 for defence.

So far, the prosecution had called six witnesses who testified against the defendant.

They are: actress and comedienne, Ms Damilola Adekoya, alias Princess; the 14-year-old survivor (name withheld), a child expert and Olabisi Ajayi-Kayode.

Others are: a medical doctor, Dr Aniekan Makanjuola, the Investigating Police Officer (IPO), ASP Wahab Kareem and one Omane.

